Man accused of murdering son, Roman Lopez, in Placerville pleads guilty to sexually exploiting girl

There's a new twist in the Roman Lopez case.

Jordan Piper, Roman's father, pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting an underage girl months before the 11-year-old boy was found dead in the basement of the family's Placerville home. Federal prosecutors say Piper secretly recorded the girl in the family's bathroom when they lived in Groveland, collecting videos and over 400 explicit pictures while also sending her inappropriate texts.

As part of his plea deal, Piper is set to receive a minimum of 15 years in prison. However, he now faces murder and child abuse charges in Roman's 2020 death in Placerville.

Roman's stepmother, Lindsay Piper, previously pleaded no contest to murder and is currently serving 15 years to life in prison.