Man accused of murdering son in Placerville pleads guilty to sexually exploiting girl CBS13 has learned that Jordan Piper has pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting an underage girl months before his son Roman Lopez was found dead in the basement of a Placerville home. Federal prosecutors revealed that Piper secretly recorded the girl in the family's bathroom when they resided in Groveland, collecting videos and over 400 explicit pictures while also sending her inappropriate texts. He is still facing murder and child abuse charges in Roman's 2020 death.