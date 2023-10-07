Sexual assault investigations underway at UC Davis, Sac State

SACRAMENTO – Detectives are investigating back-to-back alleged sexual assault cases at area universities. The cases at UC Davis and Sacramento State are different, yet, they are reigniting conversations about safety.

Some Aggie students are moving around cautiously on the UC Davis campus.

On Wednesday, the Santa Rosa Police Department notified UC Davis police about a possible sexual assault occurring on campus. A victim claimed someone approached her while she walked on a bike path at night before dragging her into a bush and sexually assaulting her on September 28.

"It's very nerve-wracking," said Saanvi Reddy, a first-year student.

UC Davis announced it is boosting foot patrols and upgrading lighting and poorly lit areas while increasing hours and services for its Safe Riders program.

Meanwhile, Sacramento State police reported a sexual assault victim could not give consent because of being under the influence.

"It is certainly terrible news and the goal is to end sexual violence not just reduce it," said Michael Lee-Chang, a student and advocate for campus safety, including sexual assault prevention.

After the university handled multiple sexual assault allegations last year, it held it's first-ever day of action during Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April.

It has conducted outreach about healthy relationships and safe sex.

A university spokesperson said the Sacramento State community can make requests to host educational sessions, including trauma-informed training. The topic tackles sexual misconduct, dating violence and stalking.

Next, it plans to hold another public forum to highlight campus safety on October 17.

"We as a university, as an office of the president, really care about solving these issues and take the issues around sexual assault and sexual assault prevention very seriously," said Shawki Moore of the president's office.

For Lee-Chang, he believes even one sexual assault case is one too many.

With the changing of the guards at the university, he feels hopeful it is moving in the right direction.

"There's just been a lot of initiatives and we're trying to keep up that momentum," Lee-Chang said.