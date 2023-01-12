Recent California storms can take physical, mental toll on communities

Getting Answers: How back-to-back storms can impact your mental health

ARDEN-ARCADE – There is often a side not seen in how severe weather impacts communities.

A physical toll is noticeable when it comes to damage and cleanup. But doctors warn it could also be affecting your mental health.

In an Arden-Arcade neighborhood, residents are not dealing with a flooding issue or downed trees.

"Well, mostly it's cold," Sally Seymour said. "I've got plenty of batteries – I've got plenty of candles."

A tree fell onto a home in East Sacramento on D Street near 42nd and 50th streets. Diana Halpenny

Instead, these homes have not had electricity since Sunday.

"We had the storm and then the power went out," Glenn Thomayer said. "Came back on and then went off again."



Power outages, downed trees, property damage and loss of life are a lot to take in for anyone.

"First of all, there's a lot of uncertainty because we're not used to this," Dr. Erika Felix said. "Right now, we're in the impact phase of this extreme weather event."

Dr. Felix is a psychologist who specializes in natural disasters. If parents or educators are unsure of how to talk about the impacts of severe weather, the UC Santa Barbara professor recommends they start at the National Child Traumatic Stress Network where there are tools and resources to guide adults into having age-appropriate conversations.

For adults, Dr. Felix said there is a 24/7 disaster distress hotline offered through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

From wildfires to widespread floods, Northern Californians face constant threats of extreme weather.

At a moment's notice, people must be on guard.

Residents who have experienced close run-ins with danger in the past may be reminded of previous trauma which could fuel further stress.

So, what can you do?

"You may have numbing. You may have anger. You may have worry," Dr. Felix said. "If they don't dissipate over the next few weeks and they're starting to impair your ability to work, to enjoy your family, to enjoy your life…then consider reaching out for additional support and help."

Back in Arden-Arcade, some people anxiously await to see a SMUD crew.

"I'm OK so far. I wouldn't want it to go on much longer," Seymour said.

Others say they do not mind this minor inconvenience if it means reservoirs are filling up.

"There's some negative things going on but I guess you have to take the good with the bad," Thomayer said.