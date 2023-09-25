Several Davis schools on delayed start over more bomb threats

DAVIS – Several schools in Davis, along with the library, are delaying their start times due to another bomb threat, officials say.

The Davis Joint Unified School District sent out an alert on Monday morning that they had received a bomb threat.

Officials say the threat was made against the district office, the Davis School for Independent Study, King High, North Davis Elementary, Birch Lane Elementary, and the Yolo County Library.

Davis police will be responding to those campuses. School start times are being delayed until around 9:15 a.m., Davis police say. All schools have been cleared.

The wording of the threats received on Monday, including whether it was similar to recent threats, has not been disclosed by authorities.

Schools in Davis have been dealing with a surge in bomb threats over the past several weeks.

In a previous situation last week, an email was also sent that indicated bombs had been placed at the homes of several Davis school employees.

All previous threats were found to be hoaxes.