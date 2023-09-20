Police: Bomb threats aimed at some Davis schools, school district employees' homes; some school start times delayed

DAVIS - The start times at some Davis schools will be delayed after several bomb threats were made towards some schools and school district employees' homes overnight, police say.

According to the Davis Police Department, at approximately 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, the Davis Police Department was notified of an email that was sent to several people indicating that bombs had been placed at the homes of Davis Joint Unified School District (DJUSD) employees.

The threats also said bombs were placed at three DJUSD school sites, including Oliver Wendell Holmes Junior High, Cesar Chavez Elementary School, Davis Senior High School, DJUSD District Offices, and the Yolo County Library in Davis, police say.

Authorities say the language and content of the threats were similar to previous bomb threat incidents at the Yolo County Library in Davis.

Davis Police Officers and the Yolo County Sheriff's Office are currently conducting searches at the named locations, and these schools, as well as North Davis Elementary, will have a delayed start until the sites have been deemed clear. The rest of the Davis schools will receive extra patrols this morning.

Detectives are investigating the source of the threats and will be coordinating with the FBI and other law enforcement partners, police say. DJUSD will communicate additional updates regarding campus start times. This is an ongoing investigation.

