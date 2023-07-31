Semi-truck on I-80 caught fire with 40,000 pounds of chocolate in it
PLACER COUNTY -- A semi-truck carrying 40,000 pounds of chocolate caused lanes on Interstate 80 and Highway 174 to shut down when it caught fire.
The incident occurred early Monday morning just before 4:30 a.m.
Fire crews responded to the scene and managed to hold the fire to the trailer without any extension to the wild land.
There were no injuries reported.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.