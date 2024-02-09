Security footage shows propane explosion at Sacramento-area Sikh temple

SACRAMENTO — Surveillance footage shows a propane tank explosion that happened at a south Sacramento-area Sikh temple in late January.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said it happened at a building on the property of but directly across from the Gurdwara Sacramento Sikh Society along Bradshaw Road in the Vineyard community.

On the day of the explosion, the temple said it confirmed through surveillance footage that multiple propane cylinders randomly exploded, and no one was near them when it happened.

Newly released footage shows a heavy burst of flames coming from the building out into the parking lot, burning at least two vehicles in the process. At one point, a burning propane tank goes flying into the parking lot toward the camera.

This is the released condensed surveillance footage showing several explosions. Arson has been ruled out. The origin was determined to be at the stored propane tanks, the cause is still undetermined. pic.twitter.com/A8XJpY6cA0 — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) February 10, 2024

Metro Fire said the footage rules out arson. Stored propane tanks were in the area where the fire originated, though, the exact cause of the fire and explosion remains undetermined. No one was injured.

Metro Fire said several propane tanks were blown in excess of 50 feet, while the fire burned into the building's attic space, causing part of it to collapse. The temple itself was not impacted.