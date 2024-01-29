Propane tanks explode near Sikh temple in south Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO — Multiple propane tanks exploded near a Sikh temple in the Sacramento area Monday afternoon.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said it happened at a building on the property of but directly across from the Gurdwara Sacramento Sikh Society along Bradshaw Road in the Vineyard community.

The temple confirmed to CBS13 that surveillance footage shows multiple propane cylinders randomly exploded, and no one was near them when it happened.

Personnel from Metro Fire also responded to assist with a building that caught fire after the explosions. No one was injured.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said everyone was evacuated from the area and advised the public to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.