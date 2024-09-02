Search underway for person missing in Sacramento County's Lake Natoma

RANCHO CORDOVA — Crews are searching for a person believed to be missing in Lake Natoma, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.

As of around 10 p.m., Metro Fire said the individual had been missing for around three hours. The party the person was with had been searching for two hours, officials said.

Metro Fire said boats and unmanned aerial vehicles were conducting the search.

Lake Natoma is located along the American River and just outside the western end of the city of Folsom in Sacramento County.