Search on for missing Sacramento boy, 12, considered at-risk

SACRAMENTO – Authorities are asking for help in finding a 12-year-old Sacramento boy who went missing Sunday evening.

Sacramento police say Marquez Hollis was last seen around 7:45 p.m. along the 7600 block of Bridge Bay Drive.

Hollis was wearing a camouflage shirt and green khaki camo shorts.

The Sacramento Police Department is asking the community's assistance in locating an at-risk missing person. The MP is... Posted by Sacramento Police Department on Sunday, July 21, 2024

Police are considering Hollis at-risk due to his age.

Anyone who sees Hollis or knows where he is should call Sacramento police at (916) 808-5471.