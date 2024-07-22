Search on for missing Sacramento boy, 12, considered at-risk
SACRAMENTO – Authorities are asking for help in finding a 12-year-old Sacramento boy who went missing Sunday evening.
Sacramento police say Marquez Hollis was last seen around 7:45 p.m. along the 7600 block of Bridge Bay Drive.
Hollis was wearing a camouflage shirt and green khaki camo shorts.
Police are considering Hollis at-risk due to his age.
Anyone who sees Hollis or knows where he is should call Sacramento police at (916) 808-5471.