Watch CBS News
Local News

Search on for missing Sacramento boy, 12, considered at-risk

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO – Authorities are asking for help in finding a 12-year-old Sacramento boy who went missing Sunday evening.

Sacramento police say Marquez Hollis was last seen around 7:45 p.m. along the 7600 block of Bridge Bay Drive.

Hollis was wearing a camouflage shirt and green khaki camo shorts.

The Sacramento Police Department is asking the community's assistance in locating an at-risk missing person. The MP is...

Posted by Sacramento Police Department on Sunday, July 21, 2024

Police are considering Hollis at-risk due to his age.

Anyone who sees Hollis or knows where he is should call Sacramento police at (916) 808-5471. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.