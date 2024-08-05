Search on for 2 hikers missing at Yosemite National Park

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK – The search is on for two missing hikers in Yosemite National Park who haven't been seen for days.

The National Park Service said 63-year-old Miguel Delgado and 40-year-old Ana Rodarte were last seen leaving Bridalveil Creek Campgrounds around 10 a.m. Saturday.

Officials believe the two were going on a day hike, possibly toward Ostrander Lake.

MISSING PERSONS: Miguel Delgado and Ana Rodarte Miguel Delgado and Ana Rodarte left Bridalveil Creek Campground at... Posted by Yosemite National Park on Sunday, August 4, 2024

Delgado was believed to have been wearing a brown jacket with blue accents, an orange t-shirt, tan pants, and had a backpack. Rodarte was wearing a gray windbreaker, green pants, and a blue ball cap when she was last seen.

Anyone who sees the pair or knows where they might be is urged to contact the National Park Service at (888) 653-0009 or by emailing nps_isb@nps.gov.