Search on for 2 hikers missing at Yosemite National Park
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK – The search is on for two missing hikers in Yosemite National Park who haven't been seen for days.
The National Park Service said 63-year-old Miguel Delgado and 40-year-old Ana Rodarte were last seen leaving Bridalveil Creek Campgrounds around 10 a.m. Saturday.
Officials believe the two were going on a day hike, possibly toward Ostrander Lake.
Delgado was believed to have been wearing a brown jacket with blue accents, an orange t-shirt, tan pants, and had a backpack. Rodarte was wearing a gray windbreaker, green pants, and a blue ball cap when she was last seen.
Anyone who sees the pair or knows where they might be is urged to contact the National Park Service at (888) 653-0009 or by emailing nps_isb@nps.gov.