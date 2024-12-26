Sea lion pays a visit to Sacramento on day after Christmas, hangs out on dock

Sea lion pays a visit to Sacramento on day after Christmas

Sea lion pays a visit to Sacramento on day after Christmas

Sea lion pays a visit to Sacramento on day after Christmas

WEST SACRAMENTO – A "sea-lebrity" was spotted along the Sacramento River on the morning after Christmas.

In video captured by a CBS News Sacramento photographer, a sea lion was hanging out on the public boat dock on the West Sacramento side of the river.

The sea lion spotted on Thursday.

Sightings of these marine mammals have become increasingly common along the Old Sacramento and West Sacramento waterfronts in recent years.

The $3 million public boat dock has been a favorite place for sea lions to hang out, though.

At one point last year, a small herd of sea lions were seen lounging about the dock – giving hope to some enterprising Sacramentans that maybe the sea lions could become an attraction like at San Francisco's Pier 39.

Other residents were left wondering why West Sacramento had yet to install some sea lion countermeasures.

Only one sea lion was spotted in West Sacramento on Thursday morning. The lion also didn't stick around all that long, either, as it appeared to be hunting for some breakfast in the water.