One-of-a-kind science facility in Stockton trains next generation for high-paying careers

STOCKTON — A one-of-a-kind facility in the heart of Stockton is training the next generation for high-paying careers.

We got to tour the Eyes of Science display at Delta College, which held a free open house on Tuesday.

Jose Jimenez is an instructor at Delta College's electron microscopy program, the only one of its kind in the nation at a community college level.

"We are actually looking down into an atom's cell structure. We are looking down into the nanoworld," Jimenez said.

Hitachi trained and mentored Jimenez to work on powerful microscopes known as the Eyes of Science because of their use for critical research in many scientific fields.

"We need these things to see how an IC chip works, a circuit board works or if a patient is sick," Jimenez said.

Now the student is the teacher, training the next generation.

"Most of the people in the program didn't know microscopy was going to be their passion or their talent," said student Logan Gorham.

Gorham was an art major when he was recruited to join the program. He is part of 20 students enrolled this semester – many are local.

"Finding this program so close to home, being one of the only ones in the country that is so easily accessible, I am very lucky to have found it," said Cassidy Altimari, who is also in the program.

The appeal of the program is the large number of jobs afterward, and they are listed in the halls.

"More than you can count. Biological, pharmaceutical, material science, it's all there," Gorham said. "As soon as I saw that job board, I was kind of sold."

"I actually have a job right after I graduate this semester," student Nathaniel Sibayan said.

Alyssa Origer, who is getting a second associate degree at Delta, also has a job lined up.

"I work in the microscopy department at QuantumScape in San Jose, and we work on electric batteries," Origer said.

Their enthusiasm sparks the need to expand the program on campus.

"We are trying to make it bigger," said Rachaellien Trinh, the program's director. "We are trying to change the landscape of this location to basically fill more students in more seats."

Those who finished the program saw an average of 168% increase in their earnings, school leaders said.