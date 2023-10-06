Savannah Bananas returning to Sacramento-area for 3-day stay in 2024

Savannah Bananas to return to Sutter Health Park in 2024

WEST SACRAMENTO – Fans of "Banana Ball," mark your calendars: The Savannah Bananas are coming back to the Sacramento region next year for a slightly extended stay.

On Thursday, the team and their "world famous baseball circus" announced they will return to Sutter Health Park for a three-day stop on their 2024 tour.

Called the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball, the Savannah Bananas took social media by storm – amassing millions of followers on TikTok with their viral dance moves and cheeky antics on the baseball diamond.

This past July's show at Sutter Health Park played to a sold-out crowd, with their shows regularly selling out across the nation.

Next year's West Sacramento shows are scheduled for May 9 through 11.