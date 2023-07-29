Sacramento fans go batty for sold-out Savannah Bananas baseball game

WEST SACRAMENTO -- People are going bananas over a world-famous dancing baseball team: The Savannah Bananas, swinging into a sold-out Sutter Health Park on July 29.

They've been referred to as the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball, with over 7 million followers on TikTok taking in their viral dance moves.

It's not just the players who are in on the fun. The most popular dancing umpire tells us his job is a dream come true.

"Oh, it's the best feeling in the world. I love this," said Vincent Chapman. "I enjoy making people happy and I enjoy umpiring and just celebrating what banana ball is all about, and that's bringing joy to this beautiful world we live in."

Fan-first fun is what it's all about, and Chapman says people will start lining up as early as 9:00 a.m. for the 7:00 p.m. show.

With every single ticket sold for their nearly 90-game tour this summer, another 800,000 are reportedly on the waiting list for next season.

GOIN’ BANANAS! An inside look into the social media sensation the Savannah Bananas with millions of followers and even... Posted by Hunter Sowards on Friday, July 28, 2023

Aside from wacky dance moves and crazy costumes, what is "Banana Ball?" They have seven rules, including no bunts, no timeouts, no mound visits, and if a batter steps out of the box, it's considered a strike.

"Everything that's slow in baseball we took out," Chapman said. "Kids, adults, grandparents, when they come out to the ballgame, you'll have a great time."

Saturday's sold-out show is expected to welcome 14,000-plus fans, which means a big boost for West Sacramento businesses.

Paul Hosley, the city's public information officer, says they are anticipating a much-needed rush of tourists.

"We're just happy people are coming to West Sac for entertainment," Hosley said. "I hope they go walk on the trails and discover some of the great places we have to eat, it also helps pack restaurants and hotels."

People travel from far and wide to see the Savannah Bananas, and Saturday's show in West Sacramento is expected to be no different. The game starts at 7:00 p.m. gates open at 5:30 p.m.