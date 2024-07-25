San Joaquin County officials, homeless react to Gov. Newsom's order to clear encampments

STOCKTON – California state and county leaders now have to follow an executive order issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom to remove homeless encampments or could face repercussions.

County officials in San Joaquin County are waiting to iron out the details since some of their colleagues are off this week, but the county says they expect to follow this order.

Meanwhile, some people who are unhoused in Stockton have one question: Where do we go now?

Dozens of unhoused people live at a homeless encampment along Interstate 5 just off Monte Diablo Avenue in Stockton. Their encampments are the only place they can stay.

Eric Hoit has been homeless in Stockton for 10 years now.

"I was expecting this coming from the right of way for the whole town," he said.

Thursday, he woke up to the news of Gov. Newsom clearing the way for his home to be cleared out.

"Where are we gonna stay? We have to stay somewhere? They're not specifying what are they gonna do," he questioned.

Hoit is one of Stockton's nearly 2,000 unhoused population, this up from 900 in 2023, according to the latest point in time count.

He says he and his neighbors have nowhere else to go and feel the executive order is unfair.

"What are we hurting? We've been here so long," Hoit said. "What's a few more months to build whatever needs to be done?"

With the encampments so close to I-5, they are in the state's right of way, which grants Caltrans permission to clear it out.

Caltrans says they are continuing to follow state guidelines giving the unhoused 48-hour notice before cleanup and offering outreach services.

"Gov. Newsom's executive order directs state agencies and departments to adopt humane and dignified policies to address dangerous encampments while supporting the individuals residing in them," Caltrans said in a statement.

"I think it's good, it finally gives counties and cities some direction from the state down," said San Joaquin County Vice Chair, Paul Canepa.

Canepa says the state stepping in is good for local governments. He says the county is already working on combatting the homeless crisis.

"Restoring dignity, once we restore dignity, then we can do the other step," Canepa said. "Looking at doing some safe parking pilot programs and looking for land to do some safe camping, because if you're going to displace somebody, where are they gonna go."

The process of removing encampments like these has yet to be determined. The county says they are still trying to figure out the details but want to ensure people get the help they need.

"It's basic needs," he said. "I have a faucet in my house, bringing that dignity back into those people so that everyday things aren't so hard to access."

The county says they are still working on funding and building more housing projects.

The biggest one in the county is the Pathways Project in Stockton with nearly 400 beds at St. Mary's Shelter that they say will be open in the fall.