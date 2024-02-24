Watch CBS News
San Joaquin County ups election security after former Lodi city councilmember's election fraud case

By Marlee Ginter

/ CBS Sacramento

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY - San Joaquin County is stepping up to secure votes after a former Lodi city leader was accused of stashing dozens of ballots at his home and using his email and phone number to register nearly 50 people.

It was an election fraud case that stunned San Joaquin County.

"He can no longer ever hold office in San Joaquin County again," San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas said about Shakir Kahn.

Khan, a former Lodi city councilman, pleaded no contest last month to a long list of felony counts, including 14 charges that he fraudulently cast votes and helped others do the same in the 2020 election when he ran for council.

County registrar of voters Olivia Hale told CBS13 they've added security measures for the upcoming primary election.

"So I think that most of what is proposed, or things that we've already done, we've just implemented a more aggressive approach to those items," Hale said.

Hale said they'll confirm with the secretary of state's office that registrations match the social security numbers and birthdates on file with the DMV and if 10 or more voters register at the same address, the sheriff's office will investigate.

The registrar of voters also has three teams to verify ballot signatures.

She said all ballot drop boxes will be under surveillance with video they can provide the sheriff's office if there are concerns and the bags to collect your ballots will have digital tracking.

"You know we're gonna do the right thing, and our elections matter to us, and we want our voters to know that they have safe and secure elections that they can trust in," Hale said.

Like other counties, San Joaquin County also added a viewing area for voters to watch their procedures.

Hale points out that the added security comes with a strong collaboration with the sheriff's department and board of supervisors. 

