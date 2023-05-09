San Joaquin County deadly drive-by shooting rocks small, rural community

THORNTON – The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is investigating what led to a deadly drive-by shooting Sunday near Thornton Road and Mokelumne Avenue.

It happened just before 10 p.m. during what investigators are calling a small neighborhood gathering.

The San Joaquin sheriff said deputies arrived to find four shooting victims, one would later succumb to his injuries. The other three people are expected to survive from their injuries.

A family relative told CBS13 the victim killed was 19 years old.

Spencer Spivy often visits the neighborhood to see his family.

"I'm telling you, the community out here is nice," he said. "We don't have this type of problem."

Investigators are calling the incident a drive-by shooting. Neighbors said gangs like to hang out at the park in the area late Sunday nights. Occasionally, people will hear something during the gatherings.

"Sometimes, I hear the gunshots through the air," Francisco Villalobos said. "Probably around four times in the last six months."

A sheriff spokesperson declined to comment on whether detectives were looking into the deadly shooting as being gang-motivated. But there are gang signs tagged throughout the park near the shooting scene.

In a community with fewer than 1,000 residents, the neighborhood is trying to understand the level of violence endured Sunday.

"The neighbors are good persons and [everyone] says, 'Hi.' But I don't know what happened last night," Villalobos said.

Detectives are looking to talk to anyone with information.

Meanwhile, a sheriff spokesperson said deputies plan to have a heavier presence in Thornton.