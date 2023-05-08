Watch CBS News
1 dead and 4 injured after a shooting in San Joaquin County

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY -- A fatal shooting in Thornton left one person dead and four others injured, said San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. 

The shooting occurred on Sunday night, just after 9:30 p.m., on Mokelumne Avenue. 

The CBS13 team saw close to a dozen bullet casings on the ground and sheriff deputies are on the scene, interviewing witnesses. 

There is still no confirmation as to whether it was a party or a drive-by shooting. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

First published on May 8, 2023 / 6:17 AM

