1 dead and 4 injured after a shooting in San Joaquin County

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY -- A fatal shooting in Thornton left one person dead and four others injured, said San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred on Sunday night, just after 9:30 p.m., on Mokelumne Avenue.

The CBS13 team saw close to a dozen bullet casings on the ground and sheriff deputies are on the scene, interviewing witnesses.

There is still no confirmation as to whether it was a party or a drive-by shooting.

This investigation is ongoing.