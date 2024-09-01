Multiple firefighters injured as huge "human caused" brush fire burns in Riverside County

Firefighters working to contain 350-acre brush fire burning north of San Jacinto Firefighters working to contain 350-acre brush fire burning north of San Jacinto 00:22

Firefighters are battling a large brush fire that broke out in San Jacinto on Sunday.

The blaze, being called the Record Fire, was first reported at 2:15 p.m. near Soboba Road and Gilman Springs Road, according tot the Riverside County Fire Department.

It was first reported as a five-acre fire but by 7:30 p.m. firefighters said that it had been mapped at 650 acres and was 0% contained. By Monday morning, the fire was 15% contained.

As a result, evacuation warnings were issued for RVC Poppet Flats 1, 2, 3 and 4. That area includes the Silent Valley Club RV Resrot, which is North of Wolf Road, West of Partridge Street and Hungry Hollow Road, South of Old Idyllwild Road and East of Gubner, firefighters said. More information on evacuations can be found here.

A care and reception center has been opened at the Nicolet Middle School in Banning. It can be found on 101 E. Nicolet Street.

Both ground units and water-dropping aircraft were assisting in the battle.

No structures are reported to be threatened.

"Out of an abundance of caution, six firefighters have been transported to area hospitals with minor medical symptoms," firefighters said.

Late Sunday, Cal Fire Peace Officers reported that the fire was believed to be human-caused, but did not provide any further information.