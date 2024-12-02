Salmon rotting in "dead end" Stockton slough for second year in a row; neighbors push for permanent solution

STOCKTON — The sight and smell of dozens, if not hundreds, of dead salmon rotting in the Pixley Slough behind John Muir Elementary School has caused concern for neighbors.

These Fall-run Chinook Salmon were not among the record-breaking 30,000+ that made it successfully to the Mokelumne River this season. The salmon are not legal to fish in area rivers for the second season in a row as the state looks to support the long-struggling populations.

"I think we need to try harder," said Tommi, a neighbor who asked CBS13 only publish her first name.

Tommi knows these fish are at the end of their life cycle when they trek from the ocean back to their birthing grounds in fresh water to reproduce -- but she isn't OK with the salmon caught instead in a death trap not far from her own backyard.

"They're heading upstream to spawn and they do die. I understand that. My biggest concern is the way we are allowing them to die. I feel like man-made problems should have made solutions," said Tommi.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) tells CBS13 that fast-moving waterways from two back-to-back wet winters create a confusing roadmap for salmon, which are following those fast flows to find our area rivers.

When they land in places like Pixley Slough, it's a dead end.

"They just were lost and took a wrong turn and ended up someplace they shouldn't be," said Peter Tira, a public information officer for CDFW. "Understand, they are dying. This is the last act of their lives, these very noble fish. But they are improving the ecosystem and environment even if they are not able to spawn in Pixley Slough, those habitats are benefitting."

"What is the best solution here to keep those salmon from taking this wrong turn?" asked CBS13 reporter Ashley Sharp.

"By reducing water flow that reduces or eliminates that attraction for salmon," said Tira.

In Stockton, Woodbridge Irrigation District general manager Keith Bussman confirms to CBS13 the agency did cut water flow to Pixley Slough in September, to try and prevent this problem. Chinook salmon got stuck in the same spot last year.

But, storm water flowing quickly downstream from recent storms is something they cannot control -- and Bussman says this likely could have led the salmon astray.

The fact of life is, Bussman adds, not all salmon will successfully make it to area rivers -- he is encouraged to see that a record number did successfully navigate to their breeding grounds in the Mokelumne this season.

Tommi says county and state agencies need to push for a permanent fix, not accept this untimely end for the salmon. She also contacted and spoke with Stockton City Council member Michele Padilla Monday night.

"These couple hundred fish aren't where it ends. It could be in every slough that we are not seeing. This could just be the one that I took pictures of, posted on Facebook, that just so happened to get traction," said Tommi. "Have a better plan in action for next year and the years following that."

CBS13 contacted San Joaquin County officials to ask if they are looking into a possible solution. A spokesperson responded,

"Our Public Works department will send staff to the area in the morning to assess the situation. This was just brought to our attention today through social media and your inquiry so until we can assess for ourselves, we are not in a position to make further comment. Please expect a more detailed reply tomorrow, once our staff can assess the situation."

CDFW told CBS13 though the dead salmon stink, they typically do not clean up the carcasses as they prefer the allow them to decay naturally and provide certain benefits and a food source to the surrounding environment.

"Nature will clean it up. It's part of the natural process for this whole area," said Tira.