Salida woman gets refund after contacting Call Kurtis volunteer when she didn't receive her home's flooring

Call Kurtis volunteer helps Salida viewer get refund when she didn't receive her home's flooring

Call Kurtis volunteer helps Salida viewer get refund when she didn't receive her home's flooring

Call Kurtis volunteer helps Salida viewer get refund when she didn't receive her home's flooring

SALIDA – A Salida homeowner contacted CBS13 and the Call Kurtis consumer investigative team to tell us that she was charged for flooring she never received.

Deborah Meyer of Salida bought flooring for $5,178, but it never arrived.

So, she challenged the charge with her credit card company, which determined it to be a legitimate charge.

That's when our Call Kurtis volunteer, Chuck, took on the responsibility to make things right for Meyer.

"She even has a letter from the company that the flooring did not arrive, that they didn't get it," Chuck said. "And so, I got a hold of them. And once I got both parties involved, then she got a full refund."

Case closed.

It's important to put big purchases on credit cards for this very reason. You don't have to pay for anything that you never received.

In this case, it took some nudging for the bank to stand by their customer.

If you have a problem you can't solve, please remember that CBS13 is the only station in town with a team to go to bat for you. You can fill out our form here.