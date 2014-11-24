Safety Coordinator Finds Success With Foundation In Business & IT In Sacramento

Glenn Childs, Environmental and Safety Coordinator for JELD-WEN energy-efficient windows and doors. At first glance this career may not seem likely for Childs, given that his background is not in those immediate fields of study. However, this is testimony to how valued a foundation in both business administration, information technology, and 'soft skills' are to almost any business.

(Photo Courtesy of Glenn Childs)

Childs' choice of studies in business and IT, and the cultivation of soft skills have granted him a ticket to virtually any employment in business. 'Soft skills' are the personal attributes that enable someone to interact effectively and harmoniously with other people. Childs attributes having acquired these skills to his alma mater, MTI College; and says "my education gave me the ground base I needed to go in whatever direction I chose; the 'soft skills' that you need to have before you even interview for a job are important to maintain."

An associate degree in business administration is a two-year degree that prepares a student with a general business background. The degree typically provides for an entry-level position in business and can be a prerequisite to earn the higher degree of bachelor's in business administration, and the eventual Master's of Business Administration (M.B.A.).

Once on any job, there are opportunities to gain experience and make the stretch to activate and practice skills. "My education at MTI has given me the confidence to pursue many endeavors at the company I work for, says Childs. "I have been prepared to step out of the box to help with management tasks such as advising the risk management team, and production manager in human resource situations. I have now been given the task of training all of our employees regarding our Environmental and Safety Program."

There is always, the opportunity to further hone specialized skills. What's next for Childs? "I hope to finish with a bachelor's degree in occupational safety and health by the end of 2015. I would also like to pursue other certifications, such as a Certified Safety Professional (CSP). Eventually, I would like to get into safety management."

