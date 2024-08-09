Safe Ground Sacramento's Camp Resolution lease to expire as judge denies preliminary injunction

Camp Resolution lease to expire, city of Sacramento to regain property possession in 15 days

SACRAMENTO – A preliminary injunction filed to keep Camp Resolution open in Sacramento was denied on Friday and Safe Ground Sacramento's lease will expire on Saturday, the city's attorney said.

The city of Sacramento will take over possession of the property on Aug. 25, 15 days after the lease ends, according to the terms of the lease agreement.

The city ordered the site to be closed earlier this year, citing concerns about contamination of the former maintenance yard. They allowed people to stay in trailers, but tents started to pop up.

In a letter sent to an attorney and board member of Safe Ground Sacramento, Mark Marin, Assistant City Manager Mario Lara said the city would offer to hold off on terminating the lease for Camp Resolution as long as some conditions were met.

However, the city's attorney, Susana Alcala Wood, said Friday that Safe Ground Sacramento chose to end the lease on Aug. 10 due to it not fulfilling the lease obligations.

Wood said the city has provided people at Camp Resolution with shelter opportunities. Wood added that the city counties to make alternative shelters available.

The site sits on city property on Colfax Street, just off Arden Way.