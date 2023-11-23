Sacramento's Run to Feed the Hungry sees record turnout

Sacramento’s Run to Feed the Hungry sets new record

Sacramento’s Run to Feed the Hungry sets new record

SACRAMENTO - A record-breaking turnout showed up for the annual Run to Feed the Hungry in Sacramento.

"This is my favorite way to week up to Thanksgiving is the Run to Feed the Hungry. Good start," said Stacy Davison, who ran with her three kids.

Sacramento Food Bank's annual Run to Feed the Hungry broke records, drawing more than 31,000 people on its 30th anniversary.

"I think there is a misconception that people don't work who use food programs. Quite the contrary, we're seeing more and more dual-income folks that just simply can't make ends meet," said a spokesperson for the Run to Feed the Hungry.

The non-profit is thankful for the million dollars raised, which will provide almost five million meals.

"It's for the fun, giving back to the community," one runner said.

A group from Capitol Tap Room, just one of dozens from across the area, loves supporting the food bank.

"We have 17 people on our team and raised over $500," a runner from Capitol Tap Room said.

"Puts you in the mood to get your stomach ready for the big day," said Hillary Sunada, who runs with her coworkers from CalPERS.

Her hat is a fan favorite every year-along with other creative costumes.

"If people can part themselves along the route because it's like a big parade when you see thousands of people," Sunada said.

Also, along the parade route, triple the number of law enforcement after a security threat was later deemed not credible.

"We want people to be safe," Chief Kathy Lester. "We want to make sure people know we are out here."

In the end, the event went off without a hitch.