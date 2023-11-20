FBI, police investigate bomb threat against Sacramento's Run to Feed the Hungry

SACRAMENTO — An increased law enforcement presence will be at Sacramento's Run to Feed the Hungry event on Thanksgiving morning this year after a bomb threat was emailed.

On Monday, the Sacramento Police Department and FBI announced some details about the investigation. Police said detectives were forwarded an email on Nov. 13 that had a bomb threat against the annual run.

Both the FBI and the Run to Feed the Hungry organizers were contacted immediately after the email was received.

The run is going on as planned, but Sacramentans are being urged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

"The safety of all participants and spectators at Run to Feed the Hungry is a top priority," said Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester in a statement about the investigation.

Lester also noted that enhanced safety measures are being implemented, but did not go into detail.

"While this threat may not be credible, we continue to work with the Sacramento Police Department to thoroughly investigate this alleged threat to protect the Greater Sacramento community," said FBI Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan in a statement.

The Run to Feed the Hungry is one of Northern California's biggest Thanksgiving events, regularly attracting nearly 30,000 participants a year.

The run raises funds for the Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services.