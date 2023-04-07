Recent storms have resulted in Sol Blume 2023 being postponed to August

SACRAMENTO -- Sol Blume music festival this year has been postponed to August 19 and 20, said organizers.

although we have to wait a little bit longer this year, we know it's going to be the best sol blume yet. see you in august 🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/dvYzj086pI — Sol Blume (@solblume) April 7, 2023

This is due to the torrential rainfall that the Sacramento area has received over the last few months, which had a devastating flooding effect across Discovery Park.

Headlining acts remain the same with Brent Faiyaz and Kehlani, and almost the entire original lineup is still scheduled to perform. This includes acts like Ella Mai, Jessie Reyes, and Isaiah Rasha among others.

All tickets that had been purchased previously for the April event are still valid, and will be transferred to the new event dates.

However, if you are unable to make the new dates, there are several options for you. This includes transferring your tickets to 2024, requesting a refund, or selling them through the festival's private exchange program.

For details on ticketing options and full lineup, please visit their website.