Sacramento's Discovery Park to close on Sunday over anticipated flooding

SACRAMENTO – Officials say Sacramento's Discovery Park will be closed starting Sunday due to anticipated rising river levels as another storm is set to hit this weekend.

The Sacramento County Department of Regional Parks announced the impending closure on Friday.

Designed as a Sacramento River floodplain, Discovery Park often sees an extended closure during winter months.

However, the torrential rainfall Northern California got last year led to a longer-than-usual closure of the park. The 2023 edition of Sacramento's budding Sol Blume music festival had to be delayed from April until August due to the lingering flooding.

The increasingly popular Aftershock music festival happens in October, giving the Sacramento River all summer to drop its water level.

Parks officials are paying extra close attention to the river level this weekend and will update the possible closure if necessary.

Once Discovery Park closes, officials say it will remain closed until further notice.