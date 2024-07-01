Sacramento Zoo, other establishments reducing hours due to heat wave

SACRAMENTO - Multiple Sacramento area establishments will be reducing their hours due to the extreme heat this week.

Starting Monday, the Sacramento Zoo will allow entry until 1 p.m. with a closing time of 2 p.m. Sacramento Zoo staff said the early closing times are to ensure the safety and comfort of staff and guests.

The animals will also be beating the heat by accessing cool indoor areas in their enclosures, according to zoo staff.

The change in hours will run through this Friday and regular hours will resume on Saturday, July 6.

Over at the Sacramento History Museum, staff say they will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. -- but the daytime Old Sacramento Underground Tours have been canceled for the week.

In Placer County, officials will close Hidden Falls Regional Park from July 2-6 due to the heat. This same park closed for a time in early June, also due to excessive heat.

Downtown Stockton has also canceled its Main Street Market that was scheduled for July 9.