Sacramento Walk of Stars 2024 class: Colin Hanks, Merrin Dungey, Dr. Cornel West Jr., and Bill Cartwright

SACRAMENTO – A pair of actors, a current presidential candidate, and an NBA legend are among the honorees for the Sacramento Walk of Stars this year.

The Sacramento Walk of Stars announced on Tuesday that Colin Hanks, Merrin Dungey, Dr. Cornel West Jr., and Bill Cartwright will be added to the walk in Midtown's Handle District come September.

It's the first time since the COVID-19 that new names will be added to the walk.

"We are profoundly honored to celebrate such outstanding talents, each of whom has elevated their fields and positively influenced countless lives," said Scot Crocker, Founder of Sacramento Walk of Stars, in a statement on the 2024 class of honorees.

More than a dozen notable Sacramentans have been honored with a star since the walk's introduction in 2016. People like LeVar Burton, Russ Solomon, Summer Sanders, and Uriah Faber have been honored.

In 2021, during the height of the pandemic, the walk honored frontline workers instead of any specific people.

One of the new honorees, noted leftist commentator Dr. West, is currently running an independent campaign for president in the upcoming 2024 election.

The walk honors people who've either lived or were raised in the Sacramento region and have achieved national or international significance.

A star installation ceremony is scheduled for the morning of Sept. 18. It will be followed by a gala celebration later in the evening.