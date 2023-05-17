Sacramento Taco Festival postponed due to shootings and growing crime rate

SACRAMENTO -- The increasing crime rate in Del Paso Boulevard area has resulted in the postponement of the Sacramento Taco Festival.

This annual fundraiser was scheduled for May 21, but organizers Vida De Oro Foundation decided to postpone it due to the safety of the area.

Part of the decision was made because of the weekend shooting that injured two children and two adults. None of the victims received life-threatening wounds, but this is just one of the many incidents that contribute to the growing issue of crimes on the Boulevard.

Mina Perez, President and CEO of the Vida De Oro Foundation and Board Member of the North Sacramento Chamber of Commerce, said, "This is very frustrating for organizations like ours that try to bring good things to this neighborhood, only to have that goodwill undone because of incidents like this. We have been very active on the Boulevard since 2007, bringing art shows, activities, and events, and we have never felt as threatened as we do today."

In the late 60s, 70s, and 80s, Del Paso Boulevard gained a reputation for being a seedy part of Sacramento with numerous bars, porn theaters, gambling halls, prostitution, and drug pushers.

However, this began to change in the 90s and early 2000s when the Del Paso Business Partnership, Second Saturday, and the City Council Member launched a streetscape and renovated art deco businesses.

Perez also said, "It's unfortunate that the Boulevard is headed in the wrong direction and the consequences will be that people visit or attend street events."

Even though the event was originally launched on Del Paso Boulevard in 2012, the Foundation is currently looking for new locations to hold the event.