4 people, including two minors, shot in north Sacramento, police say

By Richard Ramos

SACRAMENTO — Authorities said two minors were among the four people shot in the north Sacramento area Saturday night.

The Sacramento Police Department said officers responded just after 10 p.m. to a reported shooting in the area of Del Paso Boulevard and Fairfield Street.

The two minors were located at the scene, each with at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said. The two adults were located later at an area hospital, each also with at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made. There was no information available on a suspect or suspects.

First published on May 13, 2023 / 11:04 PM

