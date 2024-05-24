Sacramento State set to bring back Winter Commencement for first time since 2017

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento State announced that it is bringing back Winter Commencement ceremonies, beginning in fall 2024, and will hold a special ceremony for alumni who never got to walk due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last Winter Commencement was in December 2017, but students expressed that they want the winter ceremony to come back for those who complete their degrees during the fall semester.

"We're excited to be able to provide this to our students and to host it here on campus at our new event center at The WELL," Sacramento State President Luke Wood said in a statement.

Sacramento State said it will also hold a special graduation ceremony for alumni who were not able to walk due to the pandemic.

The Winter Commencement will be on Dec. 14 and Dec. 15 inside the WELL. Summer and spring 2025 ceremonies will be at the Golden 1 Center in May.

The WELL is expected to open for the fall 2024 semester. It will be the home of the men's and women's basketball teams, as well as the women's volleyball and gymnastics teams.