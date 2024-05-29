Sacramento Republic FC to host Seattle Sounders July 9 in U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal match

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento Republic FC will host its first-ever U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal match as they take on the Seattle Sounders on July 9 at 8 p.m.

Republic FC advanced to the U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals when they defeated the San Jose Earthquakes 4-3 in the Round of 16 and Monterey Bay F.C. 2-0 in the Round of 32. This win marked the second time in three seasons that Republic FC will be in the quarterfinal match.

The Sounders defeated the Phoenix Rising FC 2-1 in the Round of 16 and beat Louisville City FC 5-4 on penalty kicks in the Round of 32.

The two teams played each other once, at Heart Health Park in the 2018 Open Cup Round of 32, when Republic FC won it in extra time 2-1.

Republic FC has had success against MLS teams, winning four of their last six contests over the past three seasons.

Sacramento last reached the quarterfinals in 2022, when they beat the LA Galaxy 2-1 on the road. They became the first lower-division side to reach the finals in 14 years.

Season ticket members can buy tickets now through June 5, while the general public can buy tickets starting at 1 p.m. on June 6.

The USL Championship announced Wednesday that the Sacramento Republic FC matchup against the Oakland Roots SC on July 21 will be the second-ever over-the-air league match on CBS.