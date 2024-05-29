Sacramento Republic FC July match against Oakland Roots SC to air on CBS13

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Republic FC's July 20 road match against the Oakland Roots SC will now be held a day later and will be the second-ever over-the-air league match on CBS, the USL Championship announced Wednesday.

The match is part of a slate of national games across CBS networks during the ongoing USL season. Fans will be able to catch the match, which kicks off at Pioneer Stadium in Hayward at 1 p.m. on July 21, on CBS13.

Republic FC will play in a league-leading six national telecasts, the club said. The club will be featured in matches on CBS, CBS Sports Network and ESPN.

See Sacramento's full national slate below.

July 3: Republic FC vs. Las Vegas Lights at Heart Health Park – 7:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

July 21: Oakland Roots SC vs. Republic FC at Pioneer Stadium – 1:00 p.m. on CBS

August 3: Republic FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds at Heart Health Park – 7:00 p.m. on ESPN 2

August 10: Louisville City FC vs. Republic FC at Lynn Family Stadium – 6:00 p.m. on ESPN 2

August 14: Republic FC vs. El Paso Locomotive – 7:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

September 29: Republic FC vs. New Mexico United at Heart Health Park – 5:30 p.m. on ESPN 2

Additionally, Republic will be featured in three matches on CBS Sports' Golazo Network, which is a free 24/7 streaming channel.

Sacramento Republic FC said that it will continue to have every game broadcasted on FOX40 apart from the ESPN and CBS matches.