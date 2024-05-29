Watch CBS News
Sports

Sacramento Republic FC July match against Oakland Roots SC to air on CBS13

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Republic FC's July 20 road match against the Oakland Roots SC will now be held a day later and will be the second-ever over-the-air league match on CBS, the USL Championship announced Wednesday.

The match is part of a slate of national games across CBS networks during the ongoing USL season. Fans will be able to catch the match, which kicks off at Pioneer Stadium in Hayward at 1 p.m. on July 21, on CBS13.

Republic FC will play in a league-leading six national telecasts, the club said. The club will be featured in matches on CBS, CBS Sports Network and ESPN.

See Sacramento's full national slate below.

July 3: Republic FC vs. Las Vegas Lights at Heart Health Park – 7:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
July 21: Oakland Roots SC vs. Republic FC at Pioneer Stadium – 1:00 p.m. on CBS
August 3: Republic FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds at Heart Health Park – 7:00 p.m. on ESPN 2
August 10: Louisville City FC vs. Republic FC at Lynn Family Stadium – 6:00 p.m. on ESPN 2
August 14: Republic FC vs. El Paso Locomotive – 7:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

September 29: Republic FC vs. New Mexico United at Heart Health Park – 5:30 p.m. on ESPN 2

Additionally, Republic will be featured in three matches on CBS Sports' Golazo Network, which is a free 24/7 streaming channel.

Sacramento Republic FC said that it will continue to have every game broadcasted on FOX40 apart from the ESPN and CBS matches.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

First published on May 29, 2024 / 6:00 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.