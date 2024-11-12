Sacramento city council to discuss, vote on Railyards stadium plan

City council to vote on future of Sacramento Railyards

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento's city council on Tuesday is discussing and voting on a plan to build a new soccer stadium and an entertainment center in town.

A "yes" vote would mean that Sacramento is one step closer to transforming the old downtown railyards – and making a new Sacramento Republic FC stadium a reality.

As revealed last week, the city and Republic FC are partnering with the Wilton Rancheria to build a brand new soccer stadium on a 31-acre site east of 7th Street.

The city council will be voting on the construction and operation of a new expandable 12,000-seat state-of-the-art outdoor multipurpose stadium that will serve as the home for Republic FC as well as other concerts and events.

Also part of the plans is a new entertainment venue.

During Tuesday's meeting, the city council said the development would create more than 1,600 jobs across the stadium, entertainment venue and surrounding infrastructure. Anywhere from 6,000 to 10,000 residential units could be built in the railyards.

The development would nearly double the size of downtown Sacramento.

"It is the biggest opportunity for this city and this downtown in over a decade," Mayor Darrell Steinberg shortly after kicking off the discussion on the development.

Officials say the Republic FC and city agreement is contingent on the club giving back, like hosting youth soccer camps in underserved neighborhoods. And when there's not an event, the plan is to keep the park and trails near the stadium open for the public.