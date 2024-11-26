Sacramento State Prison inmate tried to attack 2 officers with improvised weapon, CDCR says

FOLSOM — An inmate at California State Prison, Sacramento is accused of the attempted homicide of two officers while they were transferring him back to his cell, authorities said Tuesday.

The incident happened last Friday at the prison located in Folsom. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Ronald D. Yandell, 62, allegedly tried to use an improvised weapon against the two officers as they were escorting him back from an appointment in the prison's central health building.

Ronald D. Yandell, 62 California Department of Corrections and Rehabiitation

Yandell dropped the weapon when one of the officers pepper-sprayed him. He was then placed in restraints and removed from the area.

The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office has received the case and will review it for possible felony prosecution, CDCR said.

Yandell had been serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter. He arrived at the state prison in 2004.