Sacramento police officer facing vehicular manslaughter charge in deadly crash involving patrol car and motorcycle

SACRAMENTO – A Sacramento police officer is now facing a charge of vehicular manslaughter after an October 2022 deadly crash involving his patrol vehicle and a motorcyclist.

The incident happened on the night of Oct. 31. Sacramento police say the officer, now identified by the department as Benjamin Jillson, was on his way to a call involving an alleged felony in progress.

Police say the officer was then involved in a crash involving a motorcyclist near May and Bell streets. The officer did not have his emergency lights or his siren on, police say.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital but later pronounced dead. He has since been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office as 61-year-old Denzil Oilen Broadhurst.

After an investigation by the Major Collision Investigations Unit, detectives say they have found facts to support a charge of vehicular manslaughter against Jillson.

A misdemeanor warrant was issued for Jillson on Wednesday and he has since turned himself into the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. He has already been processed and released from custody, police say.

Jillson is still on administrative leave from the Sacramento Police Department, but his peace officer powers have been suspended.