Motorcycle rider injured after colliding with Sacramento Police Department vehicle
SACRAMENTO - A motorcycle rider collided with a police patrol vehicle on Monday night.
At around 8:10 p.m. a Sacramento Police Department officer was traveling in a patrol vehicle when it collided with a motorcycle at the intersection of May Street and Bell Avenue.
The motorcycle rider was taken to an area hospital to be treated for unknown injuries, according to a police department public information officer.
The officer was not injured.
It's unknown if the officer was responding to a call at the time of the incident. The official cause of the crash is under investigation and won't be made known for about a work, the spokesperson says.
