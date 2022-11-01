Watch CBS News
Local News

Motorcycle rider injured after colliding with Sacramento Police Department vehicle

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Sacramento police patrol vehicle collides with motorcycle
Sacramento police patrol vehicle collides with motorcycle 00:18

SACRAMENTO - A motorcycle rider collided with a police patrol vehicle on Monday night. 

At around 8:10 p.m. a Sacramento Police Department officer was traveling in a patrol vehicle when it collided with a motorcycle at the intersection of May Street and Bell Avenue.

The motorcycle rider was taken to an area hospital to be treated for unknown injuries, according to a police department public information officer. 

The officer was not injured.

It's unknown if the officer was responding to a call at the time of the incident. The official cause of the crash is under investigation and won't be made known for about a work, the spokesperson says.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on October 31, 2022 / 10:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.