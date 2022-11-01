Motorcycle rider injured after colliding with Sacramento Police Department vehicle

SACRAMENTO - A motorcycle rider collided with a police patrol vehicle on Monday night.

At around 8:10 p.m. a Sacramento Police Department officer was traveling in a patrol vehicle when it collided with a motorcycle at the intersection of May Street and Bell Avenue.

The motorcycle rider was taken to an area hospital to be treated for unknown injuries, according to a police department public information officer.

The officer was not injured.

It's unknown if the officer was responding to a call at the time of the incident. The official cause of the crash is under investigation and won't be made known for about a work, the spokesperson says.