Sacramento police detectives investigating report of sexual assault involving Kennedy High employee, student

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Police in Sacramento are investigating allegations of a sexual assault at Kennedy High School. 

Just after 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sacramento police officers responded to John F. Kennedy High School following a report of a sexual assault involving a school employee and a student. 

Officers at the scene conducted a preliminary investigation into the matter and subsequently referred the case to detectives with the department's Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit. 

In a statement, the Sacramento City Unified School District said they are aware of the investigation. The district also noted that the subject was a substitute employee who was not assigned to classroom duties. 

"The person is no longer employed by the District and we are working closely with law enforcement on this matter to ensure the continued safety and wellbeing of students and staff," the district wrote. 

As of now, no arrests have been made, but the investigation remains active.

No further information about the incident has been released.

CBS13 Staff
First published on May 19, 2023 / 2:36 PM

