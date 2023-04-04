Call for action, remembrance ceremony held for victims of K Street mass shooting

SACRAMENTO -- Monday marked one year since the deadly mass shooting on K Street that took the lives of six people.

A remembrance ceremony was held to honor the victims of the shooting. The ceremony was also a call to action for the city to help prevent gun violence on Sacramento streets.

Out of the victims killed, the family of Sergio Harris was spotlighted at Monday's ceremony. Sergio's mother, Pamela Harris, joined by his two daughters Monday night, addressed how the community is remembering her son.

"They didn't know Sergio. They didn't know what kind of person he was," Pamela said.

Charging documents released by the Sacramento Police Department claim Sergio was a known gang member, and although a victim, had involvement in the shooting.

But Pamela wants the world to know him as she did: a good man and a great father.

"He's not a gang member. He was their father. He was our son. He was their father and I don't care what anybody has to say," Pamela said.

Monday's remembrance ceremony was also a call to action. Leia Schenk, the founder of Empact, an organization that supports families impacted by gun violence, says the city needs to do more in helping support families of victims.

"It's enough for them to have to bury a loved one, they shouldn't have to worry about how they're going to pay for the casket," Schenk said.

Schenk also says Sacramento streets need to be safer and it starts with addressing gun violence.

"We have to answer these calls all the time. Shootings happen every single day," Schenk said.

We asked Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg what the city has done to keep people safe. He said the city has appointed a newly created nighttime economy manager who coordinates downtown security. He also says law enforcement has increased vehicle and bike patrols until 3 a.m.

"Obviously, when something like this happens, it requires an assertive response," Mayor Steinberg said.