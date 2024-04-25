Sacramento "Pillowcase Rapist" sentenced to decades in prison again

Man known as "Pillowcase Rapist" sentenced to decades in prison

SACRAMENTO - The man known as the "Pillowcase Rapist" in Sacramento has been sentenced to decades in prison again.

Ronald Feldmeier spent three decades in prison after he was convicted of a series of sexual assaults that terrorized Sacramento in the 1980s.

Now, the judge says he should have never been released.

Feldmeier was originally convicted of more than a dozen counts of rape, sodomy and burglary. He was dubbed the "Pillowcase Rapist" because he would place the pillowcases over his victims heads, the youngest of whom was just 4 years old.

But in 2019, after serving only half his sentence, he was granted parole and resettled in Bakersfield.

That's where he kidnapped a woman who was hitchhiking in 2023, forcing her to jump from a moving car and escape.

The mother of one of the original victims said that crime may have been a blessing.

"It's almost like a blessing in disguise. There was a new victim that came out OK. I'm sure she's traumatized too, but he was going to do it to somebody at least the way this happened, he got caught," said Kerin Kay, a survivor.

In this latest case, Feldmeier was sentenced to 25 years to life, plus 13 years in prison.

CBS13 Investigates found he had earned half-time credit based on an old state law to be released early.