Serial Rapist Set To Be Released In Sacramento Later This Month

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The victim of a violent serial rapist was forced to relive her nightmare after finding out the man who attacked her will be released from prison later this month.

The California Department of Corrections said the man, who became known as "The Pillowcase Rapist," will be released in just days even though he never served his full sentence

Ronald Feldmeier was convicted of raping and attacking women in the 1980s all in the downtown Sacramento area.

CBS13 spoke with one of his victims who said the judge in his case told her Feldmeier would die in prison.

The victim, who chose to remain nameless, she was attacked, beaten and raped by Feldmeier at just four years old.

"He was my mom's boyfriend," she said. "Clean-cut, well-spoken...he was the first boyfriend my mom's family actually liked, ironically."

The victim said both she and her mom testified against Feldmeier and he was sentenced to 67 years behind bars.

"He stared at me the entire time I testified," she said. "He just stared at me with the same eyes he has now."

Now, she's scared for her life that Feldmeier will come after her once he's released from prison at the end of the month.

"I finally had that peace and I feel like in 9 days it's all getting taken away from me," she said.

The Department of Corrections said they are legally bound to observe what they call a "work incentive law" from 1983 in effect when Feldmeier was convicted even though the law has since been superseded.

"We always have to follow the law that existed at the time of the crime," Schubert said.

Schubert said at the time Feldmeier was sentenced, the law gave him "work credit." It gave inmates one day per credit for each day served while working a prison job.

"Everything under the law, whether we agree with that law or not, was followed in this particular case," the district attorney said.

That meant Feldmeier legally completed his sentence in almost half the time.

But CBS13 is digging deeper. We wanted to know what safety precautions are in place for when Feldmeier is released.

The answer: The district attorney says Feldmeier will need to check in with a parole officer every 10 days.

"We have a system in place to make sure he's monitored," the D.A. said.

But still, his victim wants you to see his picture - for your safety and hers.

"I don't want him to ever hide in society again," she said.