Sacramento officials stress safety ahead of holiday heat wave: "It's the difference between life or death"

SACRAMENTO – Discovery Park is a popular place to be during the summer months, especially as Sacramento braces for some of the hottest temperatures so far this year. Mark Gamble's family is one of many beating the heat in the waves.

"We already know triple digits are coming up, any kind of way to beat the heat," Gamble said safety is always their number one priority. "Water safety is so important, and we hear time and time again kids going in the water without that and it's not worth it."

Gamble's kids are utilizing the county-issued life vests, offered not only at Discovery Park but across the region.

"We came out here to have a good time so we want to go home the same way with everybody, so life vests is one of those things we practice," Gamble said.

Captain Justin Sylvia, the Sacramento Fire Department Public Information Officer, said remembering a life vest on the water is one of the most important things you can do.

"It's the difference between life or death, we do not pull bodies out of the water with life jackets on," Sylvia said.

There have already been several reports of drownings on the American River this month, with Leandre Anderson another father not taking any risks when it comes to water safety with his kids.

"Make sure you know the rules of the lake you're going to, everybody have a life jacket up to standard, have all of the appropriate equipment, I even have a fire extinguisher on this jet ski," Anderson said.

Staying out of direct sunlight for prolonged periods is another important thing to keep in mind during the upcoming week.

"The second you walk out, you can feel that heat, you can feel your body start to sweat. The second you start to sweat, you're already getting into a dehydrated state," Sylvia said.

First responders say not only staying hydrated with water is important, but also electrolytes and taking advantage of the cooling centers across the region.

A Red Flag Warning kicks into place Monday night, with a prolonged heat wave expected to start on Tuesday.

Here's a full list of life vest locations: