Sacramento neighbors fear reckless driving may turn deadly: "I'm worried about the crashing"

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento neighbors in an Upper Land Park neighborhood are concerned that near-nightly reckless driving incidents, that at times have escalated to sideshows, will have deadly consequences.

On Muir and McClatchy Way in Sacramento, at least two corners have tire marks that run up and down the road. In some parts, the tire marks go up onto the sidewalk and a neighbor's front yard as cars speed in circles quickly and often lose control.

Neighbors say as the weather has improved, the reckless driving has increased to nearly every night with the smell of burnt rubber and the noise of engines occurring around 11 p.m. or later. Last week, the reckless driving went on during the day, and when a car spun out of control, a child was nearly hit, according to a neighbor who witnessed the illegal entertainment.

"There's usually a loud engine roaring. You can hear the rubber burning on the ground. You can smell it afterwards, wafting over," said Liam Row, a neighbor of a year in the Upper Land Park neighborhood.

Row said he doesn't park on Muir Way because he was told by a neighbor that multiple cars had been clipped as a result of the high-speed donuts.

It may not look like much, tire marks on a sidewalk, but neighbors on Muir Way in Sacramento are worried. Cars speed around doing donuts for social media views on the brink of damaging property and hurting people.



There's more to this story -- we'll dig in @ 10. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/tkxLDVnopJ — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) June 14, 2023

Another neighbor who lives within feet of the reckless driving said her biggest fear is that the cars will go out of control and hit her home, or a person.

"I would prefer to not have people crashing into my house," said Susie Kantor, a Sacramento resident. "I'm worried about the crashing."

Kantor said she hears the speed circles at all hours, even in the afternoon, and sees the tire marks get closer to her home after each incident.

Sacramento police defined the donuts as reckless driving, which is punishable by jail time and a fine. However, neighbors believe a challenge in this resulting in charges is that there are few, if any, cameras that point at the corner. The area is not under 24-hour supervision or security camera range, which neighbors say likely contributes to the growing activity.

In recent incidents, a neighbor told CBS13 there were nearly a dozen cars involved and as many spectators standing on the corner of Muir and McClatchy Way filming the cars.