Sacramento police investigating after swastikas found spraypainted onto Natomas school

By Cecilio Padilla

SACRAMENTO – Large swastikas were found spray painted onto a Sacramento school on Monday, prompting a police investigation.

Natomas Unified School District officials, in a letter sent to families on Tuesday, acknowledged the discovery of the graffiti.

Two schools were tagged: Natomas High and Discovery High. At least one of the schools had the top of one building tagged with two red swastikas.

District officials say staff started removing the graffiti almost immediately after it was discovered.

natomas-school-graffiti.jpg
Editor's note: The graffiti has been blurred out.  Obtained by CBS News Sacramento

"This behavior will not be tolerated," the district said in the email sent to families.

School officials also noted that Sacramento police are actively investigating the incident.

No suspect information has been released, but the district says people can make an anonymous report through the Sandy Hook Promise website's anonymous reporting system

