Woman found dead in Sacramento; active police investigation underway

SACRAMENTO – An active police investigation is underway in Sacramento after a woman was found dead Tuesday morning.

Sacramento police have confirmed that a woman was pronounced dead near N. 12th and N. C streets.

No other details, including how she died, have been released at this time.

Due to the investigation, N. 12 Street is closed between Sproule Avenue and N. B Street. Light rail service on SacRT's Blue Line has also been affected, with a bus bridge now in place between Cathedral Square and the Arden/Del Paso stations.

Updated story to follow.