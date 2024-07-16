Woman found dead in Sacramento; active police investigation underway
SACRAMENTO – An active police investigation is underway in Sacramento after a woman was found dead Tuesday morning.
Sacramento police have confirmed that a woman was pronounced dead near N. 12th and N. C streets.
No other details, including how she died, have been released at this time.
Due to the investigation, N. 12 Street is closed between Sproule Avenue and N. B Street. Light rail service on SacRT's Blue Line has also been affected, with a bus bridge now in place between Cathedral Square and the Arden/Del Paso stations.
Updated story to follow.