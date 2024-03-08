Sacramento mayoral race remains too close to call as new numbers released

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento County on Friday released its first update on election results since Super Tuesday, and the city of Sacramento's mayoral race remains razor close with around 20% of votes counted.

Dr. Richard Pan leads with 23.9% of the votes and is followed by Dr. Flojaune Cofer (23.3%), Steve Hansen (22.9%) and Kevin McCarty (22.6%). The candidate list is rounded out by Jose Avina (6.4%) and Julius Engel (1%).

This race marked the first time in eight years that voters will decide who will be the next mayor of Sacramento. Dr. Cofer is the only candidate in the field who has never held office before.

Hansen, McCarty, Dr. Pan, and Dr. Cofer have been considered the top four candidates in what continues to be a tight race.

Sacramento County is expected to release new updates on results every Tuesday and Friday at 4 p.m. until a race is called.

Current Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, who has held his seat since 2016, announced last year that he would not run for re-election.