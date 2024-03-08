Watch CBS News
Local News

Sacramento mayoral race remains too close to call as new numbers released

By Richard Ramos, Steve Large

/ CBS Sacramento

Sacramento mayoral race remains razor close in new update
Sacramento mayoral race remains razor close in new update 00:45

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento County on Friday released its first update on election results since Super Tuesday, and the city of Sacramento's mayoral race remains razor close with around 20% of votes counted.

Dr. Richard Pan leads with 23.9% of the votes and is followed by Dr. Flojaune Cofer (23.3%), Steve Hansen (22.9%) and Kevin McCarty (22.6%). The candidate list is rounded out by Jose Avina (6.4%) and Julius Engel (1%).

This race marked the first time in eight years that voters will decide who will be the next mayor of Sacramento. Dr. Cofer is the only candidate in the field who has never held office before.  

Hansen, McCarty, Dr. Pan, and Dr. Cofer have been considered the top four candidates in what continues to be a tight race.

Sacramento County is expected to release new updates on results every Tuesday and Friday at 4 p.m. until a race is called.

Current Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, who has held his seat since 2016, announced last year that he would not run for re-election.  

Richard Ramos

RIchard Ramos was born and raised in Sacramento. He is a web producer for CBS13. He loves being outdoors with his wife and daughter and finding their next favorite food spot.

First published on March 8, 2024 / 5:08 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.