Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg attends virtual meeting with President Biden, Democratic mayors

By Madisen Keavy

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg joined a call with the Democratic Mayors Association to hear from President Biden, who spoke about his re-election campaign and calm concerns about his ability to do the job.

The call lasted less than an hour and included other California mayors from San Francisco, San Diego, Oakland, and Los Angeles.

CBS13 is set to speak with Steinberg after the call.

This story will be updated with more information. 

